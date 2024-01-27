Brokers Issue Forecasts for Novartis AG’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

