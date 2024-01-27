Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

