Brokers Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,465 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

