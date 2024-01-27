Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.52. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $33.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $34.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.78 and a 200-day moving average of $347.72. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 80.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

