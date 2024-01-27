Brokers Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunome in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Shares of IMNM opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Immunome has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $746.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

