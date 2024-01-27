Brokers Offer Predictions for International Business Machines Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the technology company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

NYSE:IBM opened at $187.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.87. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

