Brokers Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $24.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $767.56 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $768.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $690.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.78. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

