Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Trading Up 5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 65,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 387,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

