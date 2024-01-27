Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

