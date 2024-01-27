Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $11.65. Burnham shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Burnham Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Burnham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.