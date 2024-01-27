Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 5,734 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. The firm has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

