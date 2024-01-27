C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 855 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $172.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,442,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

