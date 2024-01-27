CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.910-20.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $8.19 on Friday, hitting $342.33. The company had a trading volume of 160,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,887. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 52 week low of $275.79 and a 52 week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.