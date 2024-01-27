Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGRO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

