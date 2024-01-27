Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1592 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

