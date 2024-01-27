Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 174,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in U-Haul by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 132,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,807.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Stock Performance

UHAL opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

