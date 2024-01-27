Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Shares of PXH opened at $18.79 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

