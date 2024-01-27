Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHM opened at $13.77 on Friday. Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.

