Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $186,000 Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YYY opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

