Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.73.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

