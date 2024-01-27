Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMQ opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

