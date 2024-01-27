Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDTX stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 million and a P/E ratio of 39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

