Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,444 Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin FTSE China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCH opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

