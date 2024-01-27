Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth $28,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFIC stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $925.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.51.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

