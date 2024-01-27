Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $120.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

