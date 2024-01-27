Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,292 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 206.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SIXO opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.