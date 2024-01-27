Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

