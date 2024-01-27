Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNV opened at $38.80 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.