Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $625.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

