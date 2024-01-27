Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.00 and traded as high as C$61.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$61.54, with a volume of 2,015,725 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7200436 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

