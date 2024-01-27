Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Cut to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$168.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

CNR opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

