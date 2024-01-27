Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$164.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$163.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$155.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

