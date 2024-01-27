Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JNJ. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.87.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.50. 5,591,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

