Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $175.22

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €175.22 ($190.46) and traded as high as €207.50 ($225.54). Capgemini shares last traded at €206.00 ($223.91), with a volume of 517,013 shares.
Capgemini Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is €189.13 and its 200 day moving average is €175.22.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capgemini
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.