Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $175.22

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €175.22 ($190.46) and traded as high as €207.50 ($225.54). Capgemini shares last traded at €206.00 ($223.91), with a volume of 517,013 shares.

Capgemini Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is €189.13 and its 200 day moving average is €175.22.

About Capgemini

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.