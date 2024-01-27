Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

