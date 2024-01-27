Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Power stock opened at C$36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.76. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$35.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.8217617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.