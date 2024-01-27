Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $998.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

