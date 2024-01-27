Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,830. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

