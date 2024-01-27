Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.12 and traded as high as C$11.31. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Caribbean Utilities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.
