Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85, reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRS opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

