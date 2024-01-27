Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,968,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 315,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 267,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.