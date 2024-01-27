Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stake Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 267,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
