Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.