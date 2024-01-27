Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,475.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cemtrex Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ CETXP opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

