Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $84.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE CNC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

