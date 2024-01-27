Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNG opened at $167.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.