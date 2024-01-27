China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

