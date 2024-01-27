China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
CGA stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
