CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.04.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$46.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$47.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.99.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.230057 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 123.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

