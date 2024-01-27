CIBC Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$177.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$176.00 to C$177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$163.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.