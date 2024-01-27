CIBC Trims Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Target Price to C$13.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables stock opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$6.52 and a 1 year high of C$11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.