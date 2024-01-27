CIBC Trims Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Target Price to C$13.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
